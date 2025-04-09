Ruth Jones will return to the BBC for a special programme celebrating the history of Wales.

Ruth Jones is returning to screens with a documentary about Wales

The 'Gavin and Stacey' star will team up with the actor and comedian Steve Speirs for the show 'Ruth and Steve: From Merthyr with Love' – an hour-long programme that will see the pair "hit the road" in the town of Merthyr Tydfil.

The special will air in June and is set to "spotlight Merthyr's rich past" as the world's first industrial town and reflect on the "legacy of this important chapter in Wales' history".

It is one of four programmes commissioned by BBC Cymru Wales to coincide with the 200th anniversary of Cyfarthfa Castle, with the collection aiming to "celebrate the history, culture, and people of Merthyr".

Ruth said in a statement: "Merthyr Tydfil! Who knew? I had the best time learning about this brilliant place and being shown around by my dear friend Steve Speirs. I'm definitely going back!"

'Upstart Crow' actor Speirs said: "To take someone who's very special to me to the place that's most special to me was one of the happiest filming experiences of my life.

"We laughed so much, we talked so much... and we nearly cried quite a few times. Our Merthyr trip was brilliantly memorable for both of us. If the joy of the weekend comes over half as much on the telly box as it was in reality... then I'll be very pleased."

Ruth created and played the role of Nessa Jenkins in 'Gavin and Stacey' and admits that she wondered what would become of her alter ego following the final episode last Christmas.

The 58-year-old actress said: "It’s funny, really, because she’s never gone away for me. I did a charity night for the RNLI in 2016 as Nessa. At the end Rob Brydon and I sang 'Islands in the Stream' together.

"Do you know what was beautiful about it? It was at the Grand Pavilion in Porthcawl, which is where Rob and I used to do our school shows. It’s always useful to channel my inner Nessa when I need to. It’ll be interesting to see whether she fades away after the finale. But she’s a great character. I love her."