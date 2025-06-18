Ruth Jones has announced her separation from her husband David Peet.

Ruth Jones has split from her husband

The 58-year-old actress and the film producer actually parted ways 18 months ago, but they've now legally separated, too.

Ruth - who is best known for co-creating Gavin and Stacey, the hit sitcom, with James Corden - is currently living in London, while David is living in Canada, where he is in a new relationship.

The former couple insist that remain good friends, in spite of their separation.

Ruth is a step-mum to David's three children - Louise, Alex, and Fiona - from a previous relationship. And the actress previously reflected on never having children of her own.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper: "It just didn't happen. It wasn't a decision. I don't have a burning desire to have babies."

Ruth sympathised with women who want children of their own but aren't able to have them. However, she also admitted that she loves being a step-mum.

The TV star - who rarely discussed her marriage in public - said: "I think it's heartbreaking if you do and you find out you can't have them. I love being a step-mum - all the joys of motherhood without the pain of childbirth."

Ruth actually spoke to David for the first time when they chatted on the phone about a TV project.

She previously told The Scotsman newspaper: "I married the man that I love.

"It was love at first voice because I spoke to him on the phone before I met him."

Ruth and David worked together on a pilot in the 90s. The actress was single at the time, but David was married with kids. And Ruth previously confessed to having had "an affair" with the producer.

The award-winning star told the Daily Mail newspaper: "I had an affair, in that sense. I can’t believe I’ve just said that to you!"

Ruth and David actually worked together on various projects over the years, including Gavin and Stacey, which the actress co-wrote and starred in.