Ryan Thomas returned to 'Coronation Street' at the request of co-star Sue Cleaver.

Ryan Thomas returned to Coronation Street after being asked by Sue Cleaver

The 40-year-old star is set to reprise his role as Jason Grimshaw after nine years away from Weatherfield as part of his on-screen mother Eileen Grimshaw's exit storyline and admits that it was impossible to turn down Sue's approach.

Ryan told Inside Soap magazine: "I'm super-excited to go back.

"It was Sue that made the phone call to me and said: 'Would you come back for my exit storyline?' And I was like, 'When my mother says you have to go back, you have to go back!'"

The star admits that he was "lucky" to return to 'Corrie' as he credits the soap for his TV success.

Ryan said of his time on the cobbles: "It's the reason I am where I am today.

"I'm very, very blessed and lucky to be given the opportunity again to go back."

Meanwhile, Ryan is currently presenting the ITV Saturday night game show '99 To Beat' – which sees 100 people tackling bizarre challenges in pursuit of a cash prize – alongside his younger brother Adam Thomas and admits that their sibling bond meant they didn't need to forge on-screen chemistry.

He said: "A lot of people who do these jobs have to find the dynamic and the chemistry – we've skipped that bit because we've come from the same womb!

"We've grown up together, so we know each other."

Adam described the programme as "the dream job" for the duo.

The 'Waterloo Road' star said: "We never saw this one coming. But ITV got in touch, invited us down to the studio and pitched the idea to us.

"It's honestly the dream job for us because this game just represents what me and Ryan are about. We don't take ourselves too seriously and we love having a laugh. When we first heard it, we were like: 'This show was made for us'."

The 36-year-old actor played the role of Adam Barton in 'Emmerdale' between 2009 and 2018 and admits that he would be tempted to return to the soap if the opportunity arises.

Adam said: "I love 'Emmerdale', it was a huge part of my life.

"I feel like I grew up on that show, so I'd love to go back one day. If they came calling, it would definitely be something that I'd have to think about."