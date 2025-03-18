Ryan and Adam Thomas have defended '99 To Beat' after three contestants got rushed to hospital.

Ryan and Adam Thomas host 99 To Beat

The upcoming ITV challenge show sees 100 people facing off in a series of physical tasks with just one person left standing at the end with the £25,000 prize, but one task saw three contestants suffer an "allergic reaction" and taken to hospital for treatment, while another suffered an ankle injury.

Former 'Coronation Street' star Ryan told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "There was a lot going on at the time and when you've got 100 contestants, there's a lot to manage and there's a lot going on - it's physical, it's demanding.

"One of the girls was having a celebration with one of the other contestants and went over her ankle.

"I mean accidents happen and you've got to expect it when you're doing a show with 100 contestants that anything is possible from a game perspective and from an injury perspective, you're never going to 100 per cent come out of it unscathed."

The 40-year-old actor - who, like his brother, is new to presenting - confirmed all contestants kept going until they were eliminated from the competition, and no one was forced to quit early.

He added: "But everyone that was a part of the show that injured themselves, were still a part of the show until they didn't come last.

"It went really really well under the circumstances, we got exactly what we wanted out of it.

"Anyone can play the game, from your youthful 18-year-old self to your 90-year-old grandma or granddad, it's an open book, anyone can play these games."

The show is still in production, and a medic has been on set for the game to ensure people quickly get the support they need.

Ryan admitted things got tense with people "crying" as the series development.

He said: "It's the frustration because on paper the games seem so simple, when you're actually in the arena, and you're trying to do those games and you're still struggling - people are crying, it's very dramatic at times.

"I did shed a little tear, I'm not going to lie - it's quite an emotional experience for not just for the contestants, for the hosts as well."