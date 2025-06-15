Ryan Thomas and his brothers are in talks for a family reality show.

The former Coronation Street actor and his siblings Adam and Scott Thomas have proven to be hugely popular on social media, with their TikTok account amassing almost 15 million likes, and he revealed they are hoping to capitalise on their online success with a new TV programme.

Ryan told The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: “That’s what everyone’s screaming out for. Everything I see on socials, is like, ‘Give these guys a reality TV show.'

"[Now there are] conversations being had with TV production companies.

"For me and my brothers, it’s become a bit of a full-time job. We’ve probably done every show in the country, but now I get stopped on the street for being a TikToker.

"We’re so lucky, it’s a real privilege to be able to work with your family and have fun.”

The 41-year-old star - who has Scarlett, 16, with ex-partner Tina O'Brien and Roman, five, and three-year-old Lilah with fiancee Lucy Mecklenburgh - announced in 2021 he was giving up acting after struggling with being rejected for roles and being trolled on social media, but he recently returned to Coronation Street for his on-screen mum Sue Cleaver's exit as Eileen Grimshaw.

While Ryan found it "magical" to be back on the soap, he insisted he isn't too concerned about his future.

He said: “When I was in Corrie, it was electric. There were only four TV channels when I started, so it was instant fame, a mad time of life.

"To revisit that world and all the crew and cast and going back into the make-up room with all the same make-up girls was bloody magical.

“I did get a bit of a bug for it again, and you never know what’s around the corner.

“I’m in my own world. I’ve got my own family now. I’m like, ‘Whatever’. I just presented a bloody game show and I don’t even know how to present.

"Adam and I were up for two [awards] at the National TV Awards – for Best Presenter and Best Game Show – and I’m like, ‘How did this happen?’ We don’t even know how to do it, but we’re giving it a go!”

Ryan couldn't be happier with his family life but insisted he has no plans for more children.

He laughed: “Never, never, ever, ever, ever, ever! I’ve got three beautiful children. I don’t need any more, thank you very much!

“It’s a full-time responsibility and really hard work for us parents, though it is the most rewarding job in the world.”