Rylan Clark's fame puts him off flirting.

Rylan Clark spoke on the latest episode of his Rylan: How to Be in Love podcast

The 36-year-old broadcaster enjoys going out to bars and clubs, but he is reluctant to ever speak to guys who he catches eyes with as he can never be sure if they are looking at him because he is a celebrity, or because they find him attractive.

Speaking to the 67-year-old psychotherapist Philippa Perry on the latest episode of his Rylan: How to Be in Love podcast, he said: "I've genuinely been in a situation where I've been in a bar, and I've looked at someone across the way.

"They've looked at me, I've looked at them, and I would never feel confident going up to someone because of my job.

"I think, 'Are they looking at me because I'm Rylan, or are they looking at me because they think, he's alright?”

The Channel 4 Celebrity Gogglebox star - who split from his husband Dan Neal in 2021 after six years of marriage after Rylan admitted he had cheated on him - revealed he talks to his coffee machine in the morning because he feels lonely living alone.

Rylan said: "For the past few years, I have been on my own, in the sense of living on my own, which is something I've never done in my entire life.

"But I have got to the point where I've got my ‘SSB’, my Secret Single Behaviour, where I might talk to the coffee machine in the morning and go, 'Of course you want me to empty the drip trays!'

"You know, it winds me up, but I will say it out loud. Some people might think I'm unwell. I'm not, it's my Secret Single Behaviour."

Rylan has dated since his split from Dan, including when he and his 47-year-old TV host pal Rob Rinder went on some blind dates in Italy as part of their BBC Two travelogue series Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour.

And Rylan has now revealed the two things that he is looking for in his future life partner.

He shared: "I want two things out of someone; one is that you make me laugh and don't make me cry. And the other one is when I walk into the house, or you walk into the house, you ask me or I ask you, 'How was your day?'"

Rylan: How to Be in Love podcast is available on BBC Sounds and is visualised on BBC iPlayer.