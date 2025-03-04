Rylan Clark is to play himself in 'Doctor Who'.

Rylan Clark will host an intergalactic song contest in Doctor Who

The 36-year-old star will feature in the Eurovision special of the BBC sci-fi series that will air to coincide with the real-life song contest in May as the host of the Interstellar Song Contest and spoke of his pride at landing a role in a programme that he is a huge fan of.

Rylan said in a statement: "As a massive Whovian, getting the call to be in 'Doctor Who' was a call I've always dreamed of getting.

"This episode is all my favourite things about the show with an added song contest set in space. It really is a dream come true. I can't wait for everyone to see it. It is going to be out of this world."

The BBC Radio 2 presenter's guest role was revealed when a trailer for the new series aired on Sunday (02.03.25) and fellow star Julie Dray was delighted to feature in the special Eurovision episode – which will be the most "expensive" installment of the show's 62-year history.

The 'Crashing' actress said: "I had such an amazing time working alongside Rylan while wearing some beautiful prosthetics, and can't wait for audiences to see the spectacular Interstellar Song Contest be brought to life. Voila!"

Sci-fi author Juno Dawson penned the script for the episode – which features Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Varada Sethu as the Time Lord's new companion Belinda Chandra – and described it as "ridiculous".

She said: "It’s the most ridiculous episode they’ve ever done - and the most expensive.

"I got to write the Doctor. I got to write Belinda. There’s no limit to the imagination on the show. I think it’s the best show ever made. Just you wait. This episode is mahoosive."