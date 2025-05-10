Rylan Clark wants to find love.

The 36-year-old presenter hasn’t had a significant relationship since marriage to Dan Neal broke down in 2021 but his close pal and fellow ‘Eurovision’ presenter Scott Mills believes Rylan wants to find love.

And, he revealed Ryan often says he needs to find someone like Scott’s husband Sam Vaughn.

Scott told The Mirror: “Rylan needs to find his version of Sam because that’s what he needs. Sometimes Rylan is like, ‘Oh, I wish I had someone like Sam,’ and it’s like, ‘Hey, you have got all the time in the world.’ I know deep down he would love to find somebody.”

However, Scott, 52, believes there is plenty of time for Rylan to find love as he was in his forties when he first met Sam, 36.

He said: “It took me a long time to find the right one. Not discounting any of my other relationships because I’m on good terms with people. But it took me quite a long time and it’s worth it in the end because you know it’s the right thing.”

Scott and Sam tied the knot last year and Scott credits his personal happiness with his professional success.

He said: “I had such a mad year last year, it was the best year of my life. I’m honestly the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.

“I honestly feel that because I feel safe and secure with him that every area has fallen into place. That will affect how good you are on air, how you appear, how you look, if you look happy… People now say to me every day, ‘Oh my God, you look so happy with life.’ And maybe they wouldn’t have said that before. I really feel like I finally sorted it out and everything is in order.”