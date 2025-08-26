Saffron Barker and her model boyfriend Josh Miln have moved into their first home together.

Saffron Barker and Josh Miln in their new Dubai apartment / Credit: Instagram

In June, the 25-year-old influencer and YouTube personality announced that she and her 24-year-old partner were starting a "whole new chapter" in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Saffron took to Instagram on Tuesday (26.08.25) and shared a series of photos to announce that she and Josh - who grew up in the Middle Eastern city and Oman - have moved into their first property together.

The first image in the cute photo carousel showed the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing star waiving the keys to their lush, high-rise apartment as she hugged Josh whilst he carried her.

In the second image, the couple - who began dating towards the end of 2024 - forged a hand heart with two sets of keys to their home in the middle of the gesture.

Elsewhere in the photo carousel, the couple played Monopoly in their new property, moved their furniture into the spacious apartment, and cuddled on a white sofa.

Captioning the post, Saffron wrote: "Our first home together."

Also in the photo carousel, Josh bought Saffron a huge bouquet of white and pink roses.

A note at the top of the floral display read: "Happy move in day Princess.

"Our first home together. I adore and love you. (sic)"

Many of Saffron's followers rushed to the post's comments section to congratulate the couple on having moved into their first home together.

One user said: "So cute congrats guys xxxx (sic)"

A second person wrote: "Looks amazing congratulations on your new home (sic)"

And a third fan penned: "Fab guys looking forward to seeing new home soon xxx (sic)"

In June, Saffron said in a vlog on her YouTube channel that she and Josh would split half their time in Dubai, and also in Brighton, South England, so she can regularly see her family.

Saffron said: "Josh and I, we're going to be spending a lot of time in Dubai, which is so exciting.

"So I've mentioned this a few times - Josh grew up in Oman, and then he grew up in Dubai. So he grew up in Oman from the ages of eight to 13, and then 13 to 17 he went to Dubai.

"So last time Josh and I came to Dubai, we had the best time ever, and we'd been talking about actually spending a lot of time in Dubai, just because I feel like - Josh when he met me, we very quickly moved in together straight away, and I feel like he moved into my life, like my house that I'd built, my friends, my family, my hometown, and I just really wanted to experience where he grew up, and lots of his friends and stuff are here.

"To him, this is more home than the UK, and I obviously love being in the sunshine, so we thought, 'Why not actually get an apartment here,' and basically spend a lot of time in Dubai. (sic)"

Saffron insisted they will also live in the UK for the other half of the year to see her loved ones and for her work.

She added: "However, saying that, though, I do just want to be clear that I'm not full-time moving out to Dubai just because my work, my friends and my family are all at home, and I absolutely love home.

"There's a part of me that will always be in Brighton at home. It's weird because I've never in my life been anywhere else but Brighton. I've never moved anywhere else.

"I did that little section in America for six weeks, but that was like the longest I've ever been away from home.

"So this is going to be weird, but like I said, I'm going to be back and forth all the time for work, friends and family.

"But yeah, it's really exciting. I can't believe we are doing this together. So we're going to be renting an apartment, which is crazy."