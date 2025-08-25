Sam Thompson is keen to make a documentary about autism.

Sam Thompson is determined to make a documentary about autism

The 33-year-old reality star suffers from both autism and ADHD and is determined to make a follow-up programme to his 2023 film Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD? by exploring the former.

Sam told The Standard: "Next year, what I really want to do is another documentary. I would love to expand into autism because we touched on it in the ADHD doc but I don't know much about it even though I have it. So it would be a learning curve for me and hopefully loads of other people."

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2023 winner hopes to remove some of the stigma surrounding autism and help young people who have been diagnosed.

Sam said: "I didn't realise until after the jungle but a lot of kids, when they get diagnosed with ADHD, are really ashamed of it. Every time we talk about ADHD it changes their opinion. I'd like to do that with autism too, because it can be a superpower as well as incredibly challenging."

The former Made in Chelsea star - who was diagnosed with both ADHD and autism in 2023 - has recently been covering the breakfast show on Hits Radio and explained how the early starts and structured routine is good for him.

Thompson said: "I really enjoy it. I like the routine, I like the idea of waking people up in the morning and building a community. We have done it with the podcast, and I would love to do it with radio too. I could definitely see myself doing breakfast radio in the not too distant future."

Sam and his pal Pete Wicks will be taking their Staying Relevant podcast to London's O2 Arena next month and the star can't comprehend that the pair will be on stage at the iconic venue.

He said: "We are so proud of ourselves for getting there. It is wild and we cannot believe it is happening."

Thompson got to meet King Charles earlier this year at a Buckingham Palace reception in honour of the creative industries but accidentally called the monarch "mate" when the pair were in conversation.

The I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked presenter said: "It just slipped out - I couldn't believe I said it."