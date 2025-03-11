Sarah Beeny buried a cottage pie in her garden.

Sarah Beeny once buried a smelly cottage pie in her garden

The 53-year-old broadcaster - who is taking part in Channel 4's 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer' - has had "millions" of kitchen disasters but it is haunted by one of her attempts at the meat and potato dish.

She is quoted by New magazine as saying: "I once cooked a cottage pie and didn't have enough space to keep it in the fridge, and it went off, and it smelled so bad I had to dig a hole in the garden to bury it."

Sarah - who was given the all-clear from breast cancer in 2023 after being diagnosed with the disease the previous year - has admitted that she is not a baker and is not a lover of cake either.

The star - who is one of 19 bakers taking part to raise money for the joint national fundraising campaign between Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK - added: "I've never really baked.

"I think I'm a bit too impatient."

Sarah continued: "I don't actually like cake much.

"Can I say that? They're really low on my priority list.

"I guess you're a pudding or a cheese person, and I'm a cheese person.

"Starter or pudding? Starter.

"Give me smoked salmon rather than dessert.

"That's got bang for bucks!"

Sarah will be joined in the tent by 'Good Morning Britain' presenter Kate Garraway as the celebrities look to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Caroline Waldegrave, who is replacing Dame Prue Leith for the series.

Like the property expert, the 57-year-old broadcaster has had her fair share of kitchen horrors.

She said: "A few years back, I was cooking for my entire family for Christmas Day, and it was the first time I'd done Christmas lunch for the family.

"I put the turkey in, and after a while, I thought, 'I really can't smell much'.

"The oven had broken.

"So I had to go next door and beg the neighbours to use theirs but, of course, they had their turkey in the oven.

"So, it ended up being a Christmas lunch at supper time, and for lunch, we had cheese and biscuits.

"By the time we ate, they were hungry and slightly drunk, which, arguably, is the best state to be in if you are eating a meal I've cooked."

'The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer' begins on Sunday, March 16, at 7.40pm on Channel 4.