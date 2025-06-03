Sarah Beeny is to host the new Channel 4 property series 'I Bought it at Auction'.

The 53-year-old broadcaster will front the six-part programme that will document the journey of the buyers from initial purchase to final renovation as the property expert hands out advice along the way.

'I Bought it at Auction with Sarah Beeny' is being made by the same production company behind the hit ITV drama 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' and adds to Channel 4's housing programming – with the broadcaster already showing 'Location, Location, Location' and 'Grand Designs'.

Sarah said: "Buying property at auction is risky and not for the faint-hearted but for those who dare, it can be an exciting, albeit nerve-wracking, way to get on or move up the property ladder.

"I've always believed there is possibility in almost any piece of land or building, and those sold in auction are sometimes packed with potential – if you know what to, and what not to look for.

"I'm thrilled to bring viewers along for the ride and shine a light on this high risk but sometimes high gain part of the market."

Clemency Green, Senior Commissioning Editor at Channel 4, said: "Whether you're a seasoned investor or a first-time buyer dreaming big, 'I Bought it at Auction with Sarah Beeny' is the ultimate guide to the risks – and rewards – of buying property at auction.

"Sarah knows firsthand how to navigate the property market and what it really takes to make bold moves pay off."

Beeny was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 – although thankfully was given the all-clear the following year – and explained that she "lived in fear" of the disease after her mother passed away from the illness when she was a child.

She said in 2023: "When I got to 39, which is the age she died, I thought ‘Here we are.’ And then I got to 40 and thought, that’s weird!

"And then I got to 50 and got the diagnosis.

"I’ve lived with this fear for such a long time. But once I realised how the treatment works, it’s not nearly as bad as the fear."