Scarlett Alice Johnson has revealed why she is not returning to ‘EastEnders’ as Vicki Fowler - despite being approached.

Scarlett Alice Johnson played Vicki Fowler from 2003 until 2004 but won't be returning to EastEnders

The 40-year-old actress played Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) and Michelle Fowler's (Susan Tully) daughter from 2003 until she left in 2004.

The character - now played by Alice Haig - is coming back for the funeral of her uncle Martin Fowler (James Bye) who died during the show's live episode for the soap's 40th anniversary, but Scarlett will not be making a comeback because the "timing wasn't right".

Her spokesman told The Sun's TVBiz column: "Scarlett was approached and was flattered to be asked to return, but the timing wasn’t right for her to step back into the role.

"She wishes Alice Haig and the show all the very best."

The soap's bosses recently confirmed that Vicki - who was known for her heavy New York accent that she developed whilst living stateside during her early teenage years - will be returning after fans were desperately pleading for her to come back to Albert Square.

The character - who has lived and run a bar in Australia with her long-term lover and Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) brother Spencer (Christopher Parker), who have now split - will be joined by her partner Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) and son Joel (Max Murray).

Speaking of her role as Vicki, Alice said: "I am so excited.

"I have always watched the show, and I was born in February 1985, so I’m the same age as 'EastEnders'!

"It’s so cool to be playing a character like Vicki - we think we know her, but a lot has changed. I can’t wait for all the Albert Square drama ahead."

Chris Clenshaw, executive producer, said of the castings: "We’re delighted to have the very talented Alice, Alex and Max with us.

"Vicki is back under the most tragic of circumstances, representing her distraught mum Michelle, and she’s changed a lot since we last saw her.

"We’re excited to let viewers get reacquainted with Vicki and to introduce Ross and Joel to the Square.

"It won’t be long before Vicki and this new branch of the Fowler family are making waves in Walford."