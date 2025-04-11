'Are You Being Served?' and 'Worzel Gummidge' star Mike Berry has died aged 82.

The actor and singer - who was known for his UK top 10 pop hits 'Don't You Think It's Time' and 'The Sunshine of Your Smile' - passed away on Friday (11.04.25) surrounded by his family.

Mike's manager and friend Peter Stockton confirmed the sad news about the "highly talented performer whose career spanned 64 years" on Facebook.

He wrote: "It is with the deepest regret that I have to inform everyone that the legendary Mike Berry died peacefully this morning, his family members by his bedside.

"As we all know, Mike was an amazing, highly talented performer whose career spanned 64 years - his first Hit being the haunting Tribute to Buddy Holly in 1961.

"His last show on February 23rd at The Half Moon was a sell out, and was testimony to his superb talent.

"He was also a gifted actor, highlighted by his performances in the iconic comedy 'Are You Being Served'.

"A tragic loss to our world of music, and I hope that he is now having a laugh with many of his old pals up in Heaven."

Tributes have been pouring in for Mike from across social media.

TV producer Simon Withington said on X: "Sad to hear of Mike Berry's passing today. He was a warm, gentle man who I fondly remember watching in 'Worzel Gummidge' as a child.

"I was so wowed with his contribution to 'When 70s TV Goes Horribly Wrong' that I immediately booked him for my next show in the series, 60s TV."

Another wrote on the platform: "Mike Berry RIP. Sad to hear of the death of Mike Berry. One of my fave early 60s UK pop singers (sic)."

Mike's notable acting roles included as Mr. Peters in 'Worzel Gummidge', where he appeared alongside the likes of Jon Pertwee, Una Stubbs and Dame Barbara Windsor between 1979 and 1981.

After that role ended, Berry joined the cast of BBC sitcom 'Are You Being Served?' as Mr. Spooner and remained on the show until it ended in 1985.