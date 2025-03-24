Sheridan Smith is to star in a new BBC crime drama.

The 43-year-old actress has made a career out of appearing in gritty series such as 'Four Lives', 'The C Word' and 'The Moorside' since she made her name on the sitcom 'Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps' as a teenager and is now gearing up to star in 'The Cage' opposite 'This Is England' actor Michael Socha.

When Leanne (Smith) and Matty (Socha) discover they are both robbing from the safe at the Liverpool casino they work in, their lives are set on a collision course; with each other, the local gangster they're stealing from, and the police.

The five-part thriller will be directed by Al Mackay ('Kidnapped', 'Without Sin') and will be shot in and around Liverpool and Merseyside.

The series has been penned by Tony Schumacher, who was also behind the BBC series ' The Responder', which focused on his own days as a police officer.

He said: “Coming back to the BBC with my second major show and being able to work with such talents as Sheridan, Michael and the teams at Element Pictures and the BBC is such an honour. On top of that, having a director of Al's calibre really is the cherry on the big Liverpool drama cake we're baking together. I'm hoping people will find it funny, dark, but most of all full of love, life and entertainment and I can't wait for the world to see it.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “'The Cage' is character-driven, hugely entertaining and full of heart, and I’m delighted that Tony has chosen the BBC to be the home of his second series following on from the success of The Responder. With Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha leading the cast, Al Mackay directing and the team at Element Pictures producing, viewers are in for a treat.”