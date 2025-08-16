Sheridan Smith would agree to a Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps reunion "in a heartbeat".

Sheridan Smith wants to return to comedy

The 44-year-old actress has been known for hard-hitting drama in recent years but now she is "ready to do comedy" and would be thrilled to team up with Ralf Little, Natalie Casey, Will Mellor and Kathryn Drysdale to bring back the beloved show, which ran for nine series from 2001 to 2011.

Asked about the possibility, Sheridan - who left after the end of the eighth series - told The Guardian newspaper: “I’d love to do that. Especially after seeing Gavin + Stacey, where they all came back together.

"I think Two Pints was like our uni for people who didn’t do uni. It would be a reunion with all your pals. I’d do it again in a heartbeat if everyone wanted to.”

Sheridan can next be seen playing Ann Ming - who fought to overturn the double jeopardy law that meant people couldn't be tried twice for the same crime after Billy Dunlop was acquitted of killing her daughter Julie Hogg, only to later confess to the murder - in I Fought the Law and admitted the show was the "hardest job [she] has ever done".

After getting sober and finding herself in a better place, Sheridan - who has a five-year-old son with former partner Jamie Horn - has vowed to be more wary of such difficult roles in the future.

She said: “Obviously I used to drink and find my way through it that way – but now that I’ve found therapy, got my little boy, I’m sober, doing yoga and meditation, I’m a totally different person.

"I Fought the Law took it out of me and I’ll be mindful of what jobs I take in the future because I’m in the best place I’ve been. I have to always remember that the real-life characters have actually gone through this but I think a little bit of each character stays in me...

“I was always going back and forth between drinking and sobriety. But this time I feel it’s for real.

"I am, though, going to choose my parts very carefully. Sobriety and my son come first, so anything that might knock me off kilter I would be careful of.

"I go home and look into my little boy’s face and hope that one day he’ll be proud I did these things."