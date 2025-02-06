Shirley Ballas has insisted she's "dealt with divas all my life" after a row with Mel B.

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge clashed with the Spice Girls star during new Netflix series 'Celebrity Bear Hunt', with the pair getting into a heated argument after the Walk The Plank challenge.

She told WhattoWatch: "I can let somebody be a diva for so long until I feel someone else is being picked on.

"I've dealt with divas in my industry all my life. There's nothing that could shock me.

"But when you're living together and can't retreat to your own home, all you ask for is mutual respect.

"If someone keeps pushing buttons just to get a reaction, I don't like that. I think it's completely unnecessary—though I know it makes great TV!"

The 49-year-old pop star and the 64-year-old dancer butted heads after the trial, with Mel telling her that "we all have to go in the pit sometimes".

Shirley insisted she wasn't "complaining, whining or moaning", asking the 'Wannabe' hitmaker to clarify her point as they started talking over each other.

She described Mel' is "direct" and "in somebody's face".

Now, the dancer has admitted in the moment she wanted to try and crack on with the show.

She explained: "If you watch the show you'll never find me whining.

"No matter what I was feeling, I kept it inside and I got on with the job that I signed up for.

"I think if you sign up for it, shut up and get on with it. Unfortunately, not everybody felt the same way!"

Shirley and 11 other celebrities were dropped into a Costa Rican jungle for the new Netflix series, fronted by Bear Grylls and hosted by Holly Willoughby.

Despite dubbing the experience as "electrifyingly terrifying", Shirley wanted to show off her inner action hero on the show.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz on behalf of WhichBingo: "I wanted to test myself. I wanted to be that GI. Jane, you know. I wanted to be that person."