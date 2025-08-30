Shirley Ballas says her toyboy days after over following the demise of her romance with ex-fiancé Danny Taylor.

Shirley Ballas: 'My toyboy days are behind me'

The 64-year-old Strictly Come Dancing head judge announced in November that she and Danny – who is 13 years her junior - had split after six years together and Shirley admitted she ignored a lot of “red flags” while they were together.

She told The Mirror: “There was no question about how much I loved that man. And he came into my life at a point when I really, really needed it and he was such a caring person. But what’s the nicest way to say this? Along the line, there were red flags that I chose to ignore, but it just got to a point where the relationship was becoming too difficult for me in many ways.”

Shirley – who has written a memoir Best Foot Forward - added that she lavished gifts on Danny “thinking that’s how I should show him I loved him”.

As a result, he had “the best of the best” including designer clothes, expensive holidays, and a car.

While Shirley and Danny have exchanged some text messages since the night of their break-up, she still wants to meet in person for closure.

She said: “We still haven’t seen each other face to face since that night, which I’ve asked for many times. I’m a person who needs closure, and it’s just never closed. I always think it’s nice to sit in a room, because when people write text messages, you don’t really know the tone.”

And, Shirley isn’t sure if she ever wants another relationship following the split.

She said: “I don’t think I’ll ever have another relationship, but if I did, it would have to be with somebody that was much more calm and saw us growing in the same direction. But that doesn’t mean that those six years I had with Danny, I didn’t adore him. I just didn’t really have a choice.

“I think my ‘toyboy’ days are behind me. I reckon anything from 55 to 70 if they’re fit.”