Simon Cowell had a “near death” experience when a blindfolded man started smashing watermelons with a mallet while he was lying down during a ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ audition.

The 65-year-old entertainment mogul is back on the judging panel for series 18 of the beloved ITV talent show, and has now revealed the moment his life flashed before his eyes during a horror audition.

Speaking at the press launch of the new ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ series, Simon said: “You know the feeling when you kind of think, somebody doesn't want you on the show anymore? It was that.

“It was the closest genuinely where I'm thinking they actually want to kill me.”

The former ‘X Factor’ judge admitted the talent show hopeful appeared to get nervous during his routine, forcing the crew to put a stop to the audition for Simon’s safety.

He continued: “And I swear to God that's how I felt. Because this guy got really nervous and he'd slipped and he was smashing these watermelons.

“Even with St. John's ambulance, I don't know what they would have done in the wings. It was so precarious because it was melon they were smashing. So the water was everywhere.

“So any kind of safety that there must have been on that stage was out the window. It was horrific.”

Fellow judge Amanda Holden, 53, joked the production team found the audition to be hilarious, but she soon realised Simon’s safety was at risk.

She said: “The producers were howling with laughter. Oh, they were.

“I realised how much I cared about you Simon during that. I watched him back. Like it had landed about an inch from his head. Because you were told to keep still. He didn't keep still because the guy was shaking and slipping.

“You said you felt the wind of the hammer by his head.”

Simon didn’t see the funny side of the situation, and said: “Please don’t do that again.”

