Sinead Keenan has revealed that the new series of 'Unforgotten' tackles themes such as immigration and social media.

The 47-year-old actress reprises her role as DCI Jessie James in the latest run of the ITV crime drama and explained that producers want to focus on issues that are prevalent in modern Britain, even if it means dividing opinions amongst the viewers.

Sinead is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "This year we've got themes of immigration, asylum seekers, social services, social media, which are very timely."

The programme's writer and creator Chris Lang says that the "polarising" topics provide the "backdrop" to the cold case that features in the new series – which begins airing on Sunday (09.02.25).

He said: "Our country seems more polarised than ever on all the key issues that affect the way we live today. From immigration, to 'woke', to the environment, Brexit, the handling of the pandemic, the media...

"It is the unique sense of frustration, betrayal and ultimately of course, rage, this divide has created, that provides the backdrop for the murder in the series."

Sinead – who features alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar's DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan – believes that the gritty new storylines make this the best series of the show yet.

The Irish actress said: "Chris is very, very clever and economical with his writing while always getting the point across and making you think.

"Nothing is black and white in his scripts. We all live in brilliant shades of grey."

The 'Being Human' actress also believes that the appeal of 'Unforgotten' stems from the fact that it is not a "flashy" show.

Sinead told The Sunday Post newspaper: "It's not a flashy series, maybe we're in Steady Eddie territory. It doesn't lean into car chases and guns. These guys do steady, thoughtful work.

"It's so simple, you start the series with a problem and, hopefully, by the end of it, you have an answer. Ideally it's the right answer. Yeah, there's something comforting. Nine times out of 10 it will get fixed."