Siobhan Finneran doesn't think Happy Valley should return to screens

The 'Benidorm' actress played recovering addict Clare Cartwright in the BBC crime drama and believes it ended perfectly when the third and final series aired in 2023.

Speaking to the i newspaper, Siobhan said: "We'll never do anymore. That's it. It should be left there."

The 'Downton Abbey' star revealed that a scene where Clare is cared for by her sister Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) after suffering a relapse typifies the family theme at the heart of Sally Wainwright's series.

Finneran recalled: "There's that one scene when Clare comes home p******.

"The beautiful bit of that episode is the loving, tender way Catherine puts her to bed. There's no judgement, there's no b*********. She absolutely understands that she's fallen off the wagon, and tomorrow, she knows that Clare is going to be beside herself.

"It's a brilliant family dynamic – and it's completely f***** up."

Siobhan – who will return to the screen in the upcoming ITV drama 'Protection' – landed her first TV role in 'Coronation Street' in the late 1980s and bemoaned how soap stars are dismissed as performers.

She said: "Soaps get really bad press.

"A lot of my mates – Lindsey Coulson, Diane Parish (from 'EastEnders') – never get the credit for the work they do. I know how hard they work. And their level of performance would easily stand up in any drama... It frustrates me and upsets me. There's a separate awards ceremony!"

Siobhan stars in 'Protection' as DI Liz Nyles, a witness protection officer who finds herself under investigation when the worst happens to a family she is responsible for looking after as the father gives evidence in a high-profile trial, and was intrigued by the structure of the drama.

She explained: "What I love about it is that 'the big thing' happens within the first 10 minutes of the show.

"And then we watch somebody who is having to hold down a whole heap of s***."