Sir David Suchet won't watch other takes on Poirot

The 78-year-old star played Agatha Christie's detective on the ITV series 'Agatha Christie's Poirot' between 1989 and 2013 but has never watched other takes on the Belgian sleuth as he doesn't want to make judgements on anyone else in the role.

Quizzed on Sir Kenneth Branagh and John Malkovich's portrayals of Hercule Poirot, David told the Radio Times magazine: "I have never watched them, with very good reason – I'm able to say I have no opinion.

"I get asked the same question in every interview, and most people are looking for me to say I don't like them. I sincerely wish everybody who plays that wonderful character the best."

Suchet returns to TV after six years away in the new Channel 5 series 'The Au Pair' – which follows a businesswoman who hires a mysterious French au pair to look after her diabetic father – and jumped at the chance to star in the drama as it was "a real page-turner".

He said: "Other roles I was offered were nice, but repetitious and not quite challenging enough."

The 'His Dark Materials' actor also reflected on getting older after playing the part of an elderly man who needs to be cared for.

David said: "I'm coming up to 79, I'm attending more funerals, and I'm aware of a certain ageism in our society, but I think that's in all societies.

"People are living longer, but the NHS suffers. What do we do with our increasingly aged population? Generally speaking, I think we're very well looked after."

Suchet previously stated that he didn't want Poirot to be the only thing he is remembered for when he passes away as he has worked extensively on the stage during his career.

He said: "But while I know Poirot will dominate my obituary when the time comes, I like to think there’ll be a paragraph or two about my other work."