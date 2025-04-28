Comedy sports quiz 'A League of Their Own' is ending after 15 years on air.

A League of Their Own host Romesh Ranganathan

The Sky panel show's 20th series will be its last and Phil Edgar-Jones - Executive Director of Original Unscripted at Sky - believes it is the right time for the show to conclude with a celebration of "everything 'A League of Their Own' has achieved".

Edgar-Jones said: "Series 20 is the perfect opportunity to celebrate everything 'A League of Their Own' has achieved and to give it the send-off it truly deserves.”

Romesh Ranganathan will return as host alongside team captains Jamie Redknapp and Jill Scott, and series regular Micah Richards for the final series.

“We’re incredibly proud of the show — it’s been a cornerstone of Sky’s entertainment line-up for 15 years and has delivered endless laughter, heart, and unforgettable moments.

"Huge thanks to the brilliant team at CPL Productions and to our fantastic on-screen line-up — Romesh, Jamie, Jill and Micah — who continue to bring such energy and chemistry to the show.”

Murray Boland - creative director of programme-makers CPL Productions - added: "The first episode of 'A League of Their Own' was broadcast in March 2010. The idea we’d still be making the show in 15 years’ time, having also made nine series of ALOTO Road Trips and won two BAFTAs would’ve sounded totally impossible.

"It’s been an incredible journey. We would like to thank all the amazing performers, guests and sports stars for all the laughs and inspiration. We’d also like to thank all the brilliant people who’ve worked so hard on the production team and crew."

James Corden hosted the show for 13 series until 2019, and he was replaced by stand-up comedian Romesh.

Guests have included the biggest names from the worlds of sport and entertainment such as Tyson Fury, Mo Farah, David Walliams and Micky Flanagan among many others.

Jimmy Carr is the guest with the most appearances having been on 'A League of Their Own 24 times. Rob Beckett has made 15 appearances.

The success of the show has seen versions created in Denmark, America, Germany, Spain and Australia.

The last series of 'A League of Their Own' will air on Sky Max and streaming service Now later this year.