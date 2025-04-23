Danny Walters has become a dad for the first time.

The 31-year-old actor - who previously played Keanu Taylor in 'EastEnders' - has taken to social media to announce that he recently welcomed his first child with his long-term partner Maddi.

Alongside a snap of his baby girl's tiny hand, Danny wrote on Instagram: "One month with you, Autumn. Born March ‘25 (sic)"

The soap star has already been inundated with congratulatory messages from some of his showbiz pals, including his former 'EastEnders' co-star Dianne Parish, who plays Denise Fox on the BBC soap.

The actress replied: "Ah wow! Congrats to you all Danny. (sic)"

Emma Barton - who played Honey Mitchell in 'EastEnders' - has also offered her congratulations to the actor.

She wrote: "Congrats darling… [heart emojis] (sic)"

Elsewhere, Clair Norris - who played Bernadette Taylor, Danny's on-screen sister in 'EastEnders' - simply replied to his post with a series of heart emojis.

Danny left 'EastEnders' in dramatic circumstances in 2023, when Keanu was killed by Linda Carter.

The actor admitted at the time that he made a concerted effort to keep his departure from the soap under wraps.

The actor previously shared: "It's been extremely difficult! I feel like I've been very deceitful to my friends and my family and have made many excuses! But, I wanted the storyline to have as much impact as possible for the audience, so I've tried my best to keep everything a secret and hopefully, that's paid off."

Danny also relished being a central part of the 'EastEnders' Christmas special.

Asked how he felt when reading his last-ever 'EastEnders' script, Danny replied: "The Christmas Day episode is a great episode. It stands alone, and there is so much to it. The writing in the script was fantastic, and every character had such a great storyline throughout the whole episode.

"For my character, the episode is a real rollercoaster of emotions from the highs and the lows. It was such a pleasure to be part of."