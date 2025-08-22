Lewis Cope has joined this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Lewis Cope will star on the BBC show

The actor - who is best known for playing Nicky Milligan on Emmerdale - is set to star on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, and Lewis is already looking forward to the challenge, revealing that he's a long-time fan of the BBC show.

Lewis - who was nominated for the Rising Star gong at the 2023 National Television Awards - said: "I'm so excited to be swapping the Dales for the dance floor and joining this year's Strictly Come Dancing. I've always been a fan of the show and cannot wait to get started!"

Lewis will compete on the BBC show alongside Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Balvinder Sopal, George Clarke, La Voix, Chris Robshaw, Ellie Goldstein, Thomas Skinner, Vicky Pattison, Stefan Dennis, Ross King and Karen Carney.

The soap star has been hired after Kristian Nairn was forced to withdraw from the upcoming series of Strictly.

The actor and DJ previously revealed that he was withdrawing from the show on medical grounds.

Kristian said in a statement: "With a heavy heart, I have to step back from this season of Strictly Come Dancing due to unexpected medical reasons.

"I was truly looking forward to the journey, and I’m deeply sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing me on the dance floor.

"Thank you all for your support, and I will be back on my feet very soon, in every sense. Love to all, Kristian."

Sarah James, the executive producer of BBC Studios, also expressed her disappointment and wished the DJ a speedy recovery.

Sarah said: "We’ve absolutely loved getting to know Kristian in this short time, and he has all the makings of a brilliant Strictly Come Dancing contestant. We’re incredibly sorry to lose him from this year’s series and we all wish him a speedy recovery."