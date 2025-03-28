Ross Kemp "loved" his recent return to 'EastEnders'.

Ross Kemp recently returned to the BBC soap

The 60-year-old actor reprised the role of Grant Mitchell for the 40th anniversary of the BBC soap, and Ross has revealed that he relished the experience.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I loved it.

"Kate Phillips [the BBC's controller of entertainment] asked me to do the 40th anniversary documentary, and I was very thankful. I’ve got a lot of respect for Kate.

"It was weird going back, but amazing to see so many familiar faces, people I’d worked with since 1989. It’s a home from home."

Ross particularly relished the experience of reuniting with the likes of Steve McFadden, Letitia Dean, Paul Bradley, and Patsy Palmer.

He said: "It was great working with Steve again. And with Paul, Letitia, Patsy – they were the four I worked with most."

Asked if he'd return to Albert Square if Steve asked him to, Ross replied: "Of course, I would if he asked me. He’s my friend, we’ve worked closely together."

Ross previously admitted that he was "delighted" to be part of the soap's anniversary celebrations.

The actor said in a statement at the time: "I'm delighted to be returning to 'EastEnders' as the show heads towards its 40th anniversary.

"'EastEnders' has always meant so much to me, so to return as the show is about to celebrate such a special anniversary is an absolute honour.

"Grant has never been far from the action and, let's just say, this time is no different as he certainly comes back with a bang."

Chris Clenshaw, 'EastEnders' executive producer, was also thrilled that Ross agreed to return to the show, describing Grant as a "legendary" character.

However, the TV executive also tried to remain tight-lipped about "what brings Grant back to Walford".

Chris said: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ross Kemp back to 'EastEnders' as he reprises the legendary role of Grant Mitchell.

"Whilst I'm not currently revealing exactly what brings Grant back to Walford, I can say that his return will play a significant part in the show's 40th anniversary and will make up many moments of truly unmissable TV."