Fern Britton and her ex-husband Phil Vickery stopped talking after her mum died.

Fern Britton and her ex-husband Phil Vickery have not spoken since 2018

The 67-year-old TV presenter and the This Morning chef were reported to have maintained a "basic" level of communication after they split in 2020, but Fern has now revealed she has not heard from him since her mum Ruth died in 2018.

In an interview with Yours magazine, Fern admitted: "He hasn't spoken to me for six years now.

"As soon as my mum died, he stopped talking to me."

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 contestant insists she tries "very hard" to not "bad-mouth" Phil for the sake of their 23-year-old daughter Winnie.

She said: "Winnie adores him. I'm not going to bad-mouth him in front of her; at least, I try very hard not to.

"I was the child of divorced parents and my mum never bad-mouthed my father."

The former This Morning presenter said her divorce from TV executive Clive Jones - which was finalised in 2000 following their split in 1998 after 10 years of marriage - made it easier to write about her new novel, A Cornish Legacy.

Fern - who has 31-year-old twin sons Jack and Harry, and a 27-year-old daughter called Grace with Clive - admitted: "Like many people, I've been through divorce so I have an understanding of it.

"And that made it easier to write about in the new book."

The TV star is thankful for her children's support after Ruth and her dad, actor Tony Britton, died.

She explained: "Mum was in her 90s but, no matter how old you are, you're still a child to somebody.

"As soon as I heard, I went and told the girls; they were both living with me at that stage.

"'I'm an orphan,' I announced and they burst out laughing.

"It was exactly the tonic I needed."

Fern dropped from a size 22 to a size 12 and lost five stone after undergoing gastric band surgery in 2006, but her split from Phil after 20 years of marriage made her gain weight.

She is quoted by Bella magazine: "It took me about a year to realise that I put a lot of weight on. Looking back, I was in a very bad place and gradually I started to pull myself out of it."

And Fern's mission is to stay healthy for her children.

She said: "It is my duty to stay as healthy as I can for the sake of my children.

"I don't want them to feel guilty about not seeing me or be worried about me."