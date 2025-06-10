Sophie Lee has been dumped from the Love Island villa.

The 29-year-old beauty has become the first contestant to leave the villa on this year's series, but Sophie insists she still enjoyed her time on the hit TV show.

Speaking after her exit was confirmed, Sophie said: "I really enjoyed being in the villa, I am really grateful for this experience."

Sophie exited the villa after Harry Cooksley, her former partner, coupled-up with Shakira.

Despite this, Sophie insisted that she doesn't harbour any bitterness towards Harry.

The model said: "I wish Harry all the best - he genuinely deserves a girl who can make him happy."

Sophie previously revealed that she wanted to spread a message of positivity during her time in the Love Island villa.

The reality star suffered facial burns in an accident when she was 22 years old, and Sophie hoped to spread a message of positivity during her time on the show.

Sophie - who was a professional fire dancer before her accident - told The Sun newspaper: "I just have to accept myself for me. I think sometimes people stare because they don’t know how to ask. It’s not intentionally rude, I think they’re just curious and don’t know what to say.

"I never mind if people ask about my scars, then I can educate more people about what happened."

Sophie confessed to having body confidence issues prior to her accident.

But she now feels comfortable in her own skin.

Sophie shared: "In school I went through that phase of ‘oh, I'm massive, I'm this and that,’ because I think you naturally do when you're that age.

"Everyone's judging each other, you're growing boobs, you're like ‘oh, I don't know what this is’. I think everyone kind of has body issues going through high school.

"All my friends had big boobs or had legs, and I've always been a bit up and down on the scale of my weight.

"Especially with the industry I was in (of dance and performing), I was always scrutinised for how you look.

"But with this accident it’s crazy. Because the one time I feel like I should be most body conscious, I’m probably the happiest I’ve ever been."