Stacey Solomon has denied reports that she has left Loose Women

The 35-year-old star has not appeared on the ITV daytime panel show since December 2024 but a representative for the former X Factor contestant insists she is still a "proud Loose Women" after it had been reported that she had departed the programme after nine years to focus on other TV projects.

An insider had earlier told the Daily Mail: "The team at Loose Women did everything possible last year to have Stacey on the panel, the viewers love her and there's always a boost to the ratings when she's on.

"But it's clear Stacey has quit Loose Women, she hasn't been on the panel all year, there are no plans for her to appear, she most certainly hasn't been booked and the show stopped reaching out months ago."

Loose Women will only be on air for 30 weeks per year from 2026 as a result of budget cuts at ITV and it was claimed that the channel had opted to prioritise other younger panellists such as former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood, 34, and social media star GK Barry, 26, amid Stacey's prolonged absence.

The source added: "It's highly unlikely she will feature next year once the show goes down to airing just 30 weeks a year, there will only be a few slots available to the regular presenters.

"Stacey still has a lot of close friends on the show like panellists Kaye Adams and Linda Robson so the hope is she will reunite with the panel as a guest.

"But for now bosses have moved forward with the likes of Olivia Attwood and GK Barry, given they also appeal to a younger demographic."

Meanwhile, Linda hopes that ITV consider loyal viewers amid speculation that Loose Women could be axed altogether.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I think it'd be very sad if it got cancelled because of all the people that are watching at home, especially like older people and that was sitting down, looking forward to watching it every day."

The 67-year-old actress stressed that the panellists are "rallying together" ahead of the impending changes to the daytime staple and hopes that the show can come through the challenging period.

Linda said: "I'd like to see it continue as it always has done, really.

"It's just a shame, because so many people are losing their jobs, the security guards and some of the producers.

"So, hopefully they'll find somewhere else to work."