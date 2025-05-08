Stacey Solomon enjoyed watching her own reality TV series.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon will star in a second series

The 35-year-old star and her husband Joe Swash let the cameras into their home to film the BBC reality series 'Stacey and Joe', and she took to social media shortly before the final episode aired to reflect on season one of the show.

Stacey - who married Joe in 2022 - said in an Instagram video: "I'm just sitting down, the girls have gone to bed and I'm getting ready to watch our show.

"I've just realised it's the last episode tonight it's gone so quickly I feel like it was only yesterday we were pooing ourselves about it coming out on the telly and now it's at the end.

"But I just wanted to come on here quickly and say your messages and all of the things I get tagged in and all the comments and everything about the show have been so lovely. The feedback has been really amazing."

Stacey enjoyed watching the BBC show, and she thanked her followers for their positive feedback.

She said: "I've enjoyed watching it back and then hearing from you and getting your feedback and stuff so I just wanted to say thank you, thanks for watching it.

"I'm so glad you enjoyed it ... that's all we ever wanted was to make people smile and enjoy watching it so thank you."

Joe previously insisted that the loved-up couple didn't want to "glamourise" anything on their reality series.

The 43-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Mickey Miller on 'EastEnders' - also confessed that their "lives are not that exciting".

Joe told the BBC: "We don't want to glamourise anything.

"Our biggest discussions at the beginning of this were, 'how much are people going to want to watch us take the kids to school and change nappies?' Our lives are not that exciting."

Stacey initially panicked about the idea of letting the cameras into their family home - but she became philosophical over time.

What's more, the loved-up couple have already agreed to shoot a second season of 'Stacey and Joe'.

Stacey explained: "In the end, you sort of relax with that, and you think, 'Oh well, so they saw us get the hump with each other, or they saw us do something wrong'.

"That is probably the best thing we could show the world, because everything isn't perfect."