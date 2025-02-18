Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon want the "public to come and stay" at their mansion.

The 43-year-old presenter has been married to 'Loose Women' panellist Stacey, 35, since 2022 and the pair are now hoping to carry out huge renovations at their £1.3 million Pickle Cottage in Essex so they can turn it into a glamping retreat.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I’m thinking a couple of yurts, a couple of little hot tubs, a little bit of glamping so people can come and stay on the grounds.

“I want to make somewhere where you can come and eat good food and bring your wife and she won’t mind you fishing because she’ll have enough things to do. Hopefully, the public will book and come and stay. That’s the big goal – to have a really nice glamping place where people can come and just enjoy nature."

And while the former 'EastEnders' actor noted that his wife - who won an NTA for her BBC renovation series 'Sort Your Life Out' - has moments of "creative bursts", it once led to an argument when he came home to a find one of their rooms was suddenty bright pink.

He added: "Stacey does have these moments where she has creative bursts. Once, I came home and she had covered the whole utility room in Barbie pink plastic sticky vinyl.

“My argument to Stacey was, ‘Imagine if you’d come home and I’d camouflaged a whole room in a fishing theme."

The couple have son Rex, five, and daughters Rose, three, and two-old Belle together, while Stacey has Leighton, 12, and Zachary, 16, and Joe has Harry, 16, from previous relationships.

Last year, it was revealed that the pair had landed their own "fly-on-the-wall" series that would follow their lives at home.

An insider told The Sun: "Stacey and Joe are such homebodies and love nothing more than spending time with their children.

"The series is set to be a huge hit, given the chaos that comes with a big family.

"Stacey and Joe will also not hold back when it comes to showing the highs and lows of family life.

"Fans can expect to see an unfiltered version of a busy household."