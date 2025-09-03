Stacey Solomon felt "sad" about her children going back to school after the summer holidays.

Stacey Solomon is a mum to five children

The 35-year-old TV star is married to former EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 43, and has son Rex, five, and daughters Rose, three, and Belle, two, with him.

Stacey - who has older sons Zachary, 17, with former partner Dean Cox, and Leighton, 12, with ex-fiance Aaron Barham - took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (02.09.25) and shared a photo of her holding Rex's hand in the family's car.

She wrote over the sweet image: "Happy Tuesday, hope the school run one OK for you this morning.

"Good luck to all of your pickles starting a whole new life at school.

"And well done to every parent and carer out there. You did it! Smashed the summer holidays.

"Everyone was very emotional going back to school this morning. I know they'll be so happy when they see all of their friends.

"I did feel sad dropping them off this morning though! (sic)"

Despite feeling upset that her bundles of joy are back in school, Stacey joked that it felt good to finally see their Essex countryside family home - nicknamed Pickle Cottage - looking clean and tidy.

She quipped: "But then I got home tidied my house and am currently looking at a clean house for the first time in six weeks, that's cheered me up no end. (sic)"

Stacey and her family are inviting cameras back into Pickle Cottage for a second series of their hit BBC fly-on-the-wall reality TV show.

Called Stacey and Joe, the programme follows the lives of the couple and their family as they document the highs and lows of life, juggling work, play, parenting and their ever-growing menagerie of pets - four ducks, four ducklings and two dogs.

The second series - which airs on BBC One on September 9 - features some very special and monumental firsts for the family.

This includes Belle’s first day of nursery, a permanent Valentine’s gift that leaves Stacey in a fit of giggles, all of the little ones learning to ski, and Zach’s 17th birthday.

Stacey and Joe said in a joint statement: "We've been so grateful for all the lovely messages and people watching series one.

"Everyone’s support means the world to us and we can’t wait to take everyone on this crazy journey we call life!

"We hope people will laugh along with us again in this new series."

Stacey and Joe airs weekly from Tuesday, September 9, at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.