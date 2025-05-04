Stephanie Davis was “terrified” when her baby son stopped breathing for the second time.

Stephanie Davis' terrifying ordeal as baby son stops breathing for a second time

The 32-year-old ‘Hollyoaks’ star welcomed son Samuel in January with partner Joe McKalroy, and suffered a terrifying ordeal recently when she noticed he had stopped breathing after a baby sensory class.

She shared on Instagram: “"We were just having a nice day and then all of a sudden he’s foaming from the mouth with loads of saliva. You lose your head as a mum, it’s honestly torture.

"Poor baby has had two lumber punctures and all sorts done to him to get to the bottom of it all.

"It’s been a dead upsetting time. I’m trying not to cry again because I’ve just been crying.

"On top of that, when he’s in his pram, he doesn’t like the wind in his face. When the wind is in his face, he starts to blow bubbles and hold his breath. It makes me panic.

“I’m anxious because of what happened yesterday and recently with him with his reflux and I’m hoping it doesn’t turn into an episode.

"It’s just dead upsetting and worrying. I’m just praying he takes a breath and then worrying that next time he won’t clear it.

“He’s under the hospital again and we are going back to see them. They’ve told me to film him next time but I’ve said that’s the last thing on my mind at the time.

"I’m trying to get him to breathe.”

This is the second time Samuel has stopped breathing, as he suffered a similar incident in April.