Stephen Fry has insisted being a game show host is his “dream job”.

The 67-year-old TV star recently returned as the presenter for the UK version of ‘Jeopardy!’ for the ITV programme’s second series, and has now emphasised he is “very happy” to front a game show because of the “variety” it brings to his life.

Speaking to ITV, he said: “I’ve been asked why I’m being a quiz master, and I say it's a dream job for me.

“I'm aware that some people think I'm a sort of intellectual or posho and that being a quiz master is not a noble job. I think it's a perfectly noble job, and I'm very happy to do it. I love the variety of my life.”

The former ‘QI’ host added he “would be very happy” for ‘Jeopardy!’ to get a celebrity version, and revealed some of his famous friends - including Dame Judi Dench - were interested in appearing on the show.

He said: “When it was announced that this series was going to happen, I did get some emails from friends who are in the public eye saying, ‘Bagsy be in the celeb version.’ It’s one of those quiz formats where people don't only enjoy doing it, they dream of being on it. They imagine it would be really good fun to be on.

“Judi loved it. She did write to me. She absolutely adores it.”

After presenting ‘Jeopardy!’ for the new UK series last year, Stephen fronted the programme again in its recent second season - which started on 17 March with 25 hour-long episodes - and said he was “thrilled” to return as host.

He was quoted by The Sun as saying: “[I’m] thrilled to be back at the ‘Jeopardy!’ lectern for another series.

“Aside from the sheer entertainment value of the format, it’s especially wonderful to see contestants from all over the country revealing such wonderful, varied knowledge and quick wits.

“Thanks to ITV and to our audience. Here’s hoping the second series finds new devotees and unearths more astonishing contestants.”

The UK version of ‘Jeopardy!’ - which originally ran on Channel 4 from 1983 to 1984, and then again on ITV from 1990 to 1993 - sees contestants demonstrate their general knowledge skills by responding to answers with the correct question, with players competing to remain in the game and accumulate winnings.