Zoe Ball has revealed Steve Coogan "broke his nose" at her wedding to ex-husband Fatboy Slim.

Steve Coogan broke his nose at Zoe Ball and Fatboy Slim's wedding, the BBC DJ has revealed

In 1999, the former couple invited the Alan Partridge actor to their nuptials which took place in August 1999 at Babington House in Somerset, South West England

The BBC Radio 2 presenter claimed Steve, 59, sustained his nose injury after he jumped into a swimming pool whilst under the influence of alcohol.

Zoe, 54, recalled to her fellow BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley on a recent episode of their Dig It podcast: "The venue where we got married, there was a swimming pool that Steve Coogan jumped in and broke his nose."

Zoe added that Steve's accident should serve as a warning to everyone to never go swimming whilst intoxicated.

She said: "Never swim when you have been drinking, people. This is the lesson here."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Zoe recalled how another guest named Will fell into a lake and got covered in pond weed at the wedding.

Jo, 60, remembered: "He fell in the stream at our house once when we had a party. Oh no, was it your wedding?"

Zoe corrected her: "No, it was my wedding."

Jo added: "We had to fish him out of the lake."

Zoe continued: "And then Will somehow had managed to walk into the lake and appeared in the bar, just covered in pond weed."

Jo's husband, music executive Steve Morton, had to look after Will.

She said: "And Steve had to look after him. I remember that."

Zoe recalled: "And he got him a change of clothes, and Will was very tall.

"And so all the clothes that he had given him were really short."

Zoe and Fatboy Slim - real name Norman Cook - eventually split in September 2016 after 18 years together, with their divorce finalised in 2020.

They have two children together; son Woody Cook and daughter Nelly Cook.