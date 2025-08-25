Abbey Clancy fears losing if she did an all-stars version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Abbey Clancy won Strictly Come Dancing in 2013

The 39-year-old model and her professional dance partner, Aljaz Skorjanec, 35, won the hit BBC Latin and ballroom dance show in 2013, but she wouldn't want to lose her crown if she returned to the dance floor should the series try and emulate I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! by inviting back former contestants.

She is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "I did do a Christmas reunion once [in 2015].

"But I don't want to do [all-stars] because I already won.

"I don't want to risk going on it again and not winning.

"That's the only thing I've got! So, I'd probably say no."

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Ian Waite - who competed on the BBC Saturday night favourite between 2004 and 2010 - thinks an all-stars series would be a hit amongst Strictly Come Dancing's viewers.

The 54-year-old dancer exclusively told BANG Showbiz earlier this month: "It’s definitely something that they could look into because there’s so much nostalgia.

"Everybody loves the old pros from Strictly and the nostalgia that goes around it with certain couples, let’s say Darren (Bennett) and Jill Halfpenny and me and Zoe Ball, Vincent (Simone) with Rachel Stevens.

"There’s a lot of couples that could possibly come back, and yeah, an all-stars would be a great thing to do, I think."

Abbey and Alijaz lifted the coveted Glitterball trophy in 2013, beating Good Morning Britain anchor Susanna Reid, 54, and her professional partner Kevin Clifton, 42, Doctor Who star Natalie Gumede, 41, and her dance partner Artem Chigvintsev, 43, and Murder on the Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, 46, and her pro partner Brendan Cole, 49.

Despite winning the programme, Abbey previously admitted she "hated" performing because of her "nerves".

She explained to Chris Evans, 59, on his Virgin Radio breakfast show in 2024: "I loved the training side of it. The performance side, I really struggled with. I love music. I love listening to music. I love learning a skill.

"For me, going to the gym or going on the treadmill is like hell, but doing a boxing class where you're actually learning something … and with Strictly, I just loved doing something new and having that incredible routine at the end.

"But I hated the performance because of my nerves."

Abbey - who is married to former Tottenham Hotspur striker Peter Crouch, 44, - continued: "It just made me feel ill, and even though I won, I was so disappointed, because my nerves held me back, and I was like, ‘I could have done this, full JLo style!’

"I’m my own worst enemy when it comes to, like, my nerves, holding me back.

"Peter, if he's in front of a crowd, he's like, ‘Yeah’, and he can perform, where I just die. Honestly, it's such a hindrance."