Strictly Come Dancing legend Tess Daly burst into tears after receiving MBE letter

The 56-year-old presenter has been made a Member of the British Empire for her services to broadcasting in the King's Birthday Honours list, but revealed that she only just accepted it in the nick of time after the initial letter ended up at the wrong house.

She said: "This genuinely came as the greatest surprise of my life. I don’t think I’ve come back down to earth yet, I didn’t see it coming, and it almost didn’t happen, because the letter went to the wrong address.

"And thank goodness, someone very kind found me. And so by the time I got it, I only had, I think it was two or three days left to accept it. There’s a deadline of acceptance. I can’t imagine not ever wanting to accept such a wonderful award. But of course I did.

"But yes, it was cutting it fine, because it went to the wrong address first of all, but it ended well."

Tess - who has hosted the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing for just over 20 years - burst into tears when she opened the letter and "couldn't believe it" as she thought about just how "proud" her late father would be.

She said: "I cried when I opened the letter, because I just I couldn’t believe it.

“I genuinely couldn’t, and the first thing I wanted to do was tell my dad, because I lost my dad many years ago, and I know how proud my dad would have been, and I would love to have shared that news with him more than anything.

“He would been incredibly proud in a very Northern, humble fashion. Because you’re under strict instructions, of course, not to share the news before it’s made public. But I must admit, I did tell immediate members of my family and swore them to secrecy."

Other big names from television to be included on the King's Birthday Honours list include Claudia Winkleman - who co-hosts Strictly Come Dancing with Tess - and she has also been awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting.

Former Love Island contestant Georgia Harrison has also received an MBE following her her efforts to tackle violence against women and girls, which came after her high-profile revenge porn case against ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear.

EastEnders legend Anita Dobson - who made a shock return to her signature role as Angie Watts during the soap's 40th anniversary episode - has been awarded an Order of the British Empire for services to charitable fundraising and philanthropy.