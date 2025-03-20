Sam Quek will be hosting coverage of the Grand National for ITV.

Sam Quek lands new presenting job for Grand National

The 36-year-old former pro hockey player is set to present during horse racing event - which is taking place next month from 3 to 5 April - and is thrilled because she grew up close to where it is held at Aintree Racecourse.

Speaking about her new role, she said in a statement: "Being from Liverpool, I've grown up with the Grand National. Each year my entire family would gather at the house and we'd sit around the television to cheer our horses home. I attended for the first time in 2017 and it's something I'll never forget.

"I can't wait to be part of the ITV Racing team this year, interacting with the incredible people around the course and the millions more watching at home."

Meanwhile, Sam took part in ''Strictly Come Dancing' in 2024 and recently insisted that taking part in the BBC dance competition was one of the best things she has ever done.

She told MailOnline: "The show has been one of the most rewarding things that I have done.

"It's easy to say you can learn how to dance, which is amazing, but you also learn a lot about yourself. With dancing, I struggled a lot with my self-belief of being able to execute a dance but if you put the work in you can get the product out on a Saturday night.

"It's the resilience really and being able to push yourself. With this, you get out what you put in.

"Away from the dancing and the TV show, it is so much fun, the crew, the staff, the talent, the pro dancers, everyone is so lovely."