Chris McCausland can understand how some celebrities might "clash" with their 'Strictly Come Dancing' partners.

Chris McCausland won the series in 2024

The 47-year-old comedian - who starred on the hit BBC show in 2024 - can understand how the high-pressure environment can lead to tension between celebrities and their dance partners.

Chris - who won 'Strictly' alongside his professional partner Dianne Buswell in December - told The Sunday Times newspaper: "Some people's objective might be to survive another week, whereas from the dancers' point of view the objective is to succeed because that's their profession; that's what their reputation is based on. I can see that there can be a clash."

Chris feels contestants need to be "tough" in order to survive the stresses of 'Strictly'.

The comedy star is blind due to retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic disorder that causes loss of vision, and Chris previously revealed that he wanted to change the public's perception during his time on 'Strictly'.

He said: "I hope [me being on 'Strictly'] will make a difference in people's attitudes towards people who are blind and disabled people.

"When I started this my daughter was really nervous, she's 11, and I think she fed off my fears and worries but she's been enjoying watching me and she's really proud."

Chris also surprised himself with the amount of resilience he showed during the course of the 'Strictly' season.

The comedian - who overcame competition from the likes of Sarah Hadland, JB Gill and Tasha Ghouri to lift the Glitterball Trophy - explained: "I've learned that I am more resilient, I think It will take a lot more to scare me in the future and something doesn't have to be perfect to be a success."