Strictly Come Dancing is set for a "switch-up week" in the new series.

Strictly Come Dancing pro Kai Widdrington has experienced a switch-up before

The special episode will happen for one week only in the upcoming series of the BBC's Latin and Ballroom competition and will see celebrity contestants swap their usual dance partner for another professional.

The shake-up has previously been implemented on the Irish version of the show, Dancing with the Stars, and saw Strictly pro Kai Widdrington paired with TV presenter Brian Dowling for a week after viewers voted to put the duo together back in 2020.

The audience was able to vote by logging onto the website and selecting a celebrity to be partnered with a professional dancer of their choosing.

An insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "A switch-up week is a great way to spice up Strictly Come Dancing.

"Fans will be able to vote for which celebrity they want to see dance with their favourite professional dancer."

The source continued: "It could also ruffle some feathers as the celebrities may have amazing chemistry with their current partner.

"Even just switching for one week could disrupt their flow."

It was confirmed earlier this week that the 23rd series of Strictly will launch on September 20 with the annual pre-recorded show in which the 15 celebrities are paired up with their partners.

A week later, on September 27, the main run of the Saturday live shows will kick off.

Keeping in line with tradition, the first live show will not see a celebrity and their dance partner leave the contest, and the first pre-recorded Sunday results show will air on October 5.

The show was forced into an unexpected late line-up change after Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn withdrew on medical grounds, with Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope drafted in to take his place.

The 30-year-old star, who starred as Nicky Miligan in the ITV soap, said: "I'm so excited to be swapping the Dales for the dance floor and joining this year's Strictly Come Dancing. I've always been a fan of the show and cannot wait to get started!"

Lewis will compete on the BBC show alongside Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Balvinder Sopal, George Clarke, La Voix, Chris Robshaw, Ellie Goldstein, Thomas Skinner, Vicky Pattison, Stefan Dennis, Ross King and Karen Carney.