Channel 4 has commissioned new adventure competition series Worlds Apart.

Team behind Freddie Flintoff show working on new Channel 4 series

The upcoming show will see pairs - each featuring a young and old person from different generations - teaming up to complete a travel challenge in Japan, with comparisons being drawn to Race Across The World.

The broadcaster's commissioning editor Genna Gibson said: "I’ve seen how generations can feel miles apart, but bring them together and you realise they share more than you think.

“Japan, with its ancient traditions and cutting-edge modern life is the perfect backdrop for their journeys.”

On their journey, the duos will delve into the similarities and differences between their generations, with challenges along the way.

The contestants are all competing for a £50,000 prize.

The show is being produced by South Shore, which previously developed Freddie Flintoff's young cricketer show Field of Dreams for the BBC, as well as The Real Marigold Hotel.

Meanwhile, the BBC is currently airing Destination X, which host Rob Brydon compared to Race Across The World and The Traitors.

The Gavin and Stacey star is fronting a new BBC competitive reality series which sees 13 participants travelling on a blacked out bus tasked with figuring out where they're heading, with the winner getting a £100,000 cash prize.

As the contestants all travel through Europe, they have a series of challenges to earn more clues, and at the end of each episode they place an X on the map, with the person putting theirs furthest from the actual location booted off the bus.

Rob told the BBC: "I've never done a TV show on this scale before.

"I loved the idea of it, the combination of having to work out clues as to where you are and having to get on with each other.

"It struck me as the best bits of The Traitors with the best bits of Race Across the World."