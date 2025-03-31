Sue Cleaver was plagued by "really intense dreams" in which she was "murdered" ahead of shooting her final scenes in 'Coronation Street'.

Sue Cleaver has spilled on what happened during her final week on Coronation Street

The 61-year-old actress bid an emotional goodbye to her 'Corrie' alter ego Eileen Grimshaw last week, bringing an end to 25 years on the Cobbles.

Appearing on ITV daytime show 'Loose Women' on Monday (31.03.25), Sue revealed that her subconscious went into overdrive with night visions of her own demise and dreams filled with carving knives, which she interpreted as a sign of "severance".

She said: "It was so weird, because I just didn't know how I was going to feel, but all week, I've been having really intense dreams of being murdered, and a lot of dreams with carving knives.

"I looked it up and it's, like, carving knives, it's about severance."

Sue filmed her final scenes as Eileen last Friday (28.03.25) and on Thursday evening (27.03.25) she went out for a private dinner with her castmates which was organised by Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully.

Over the years, Sue and Antony shared many memorable storylines and scenes as Sean lived with Eileen and her family in Weatherfield.

She said: "Friday was my final day on the cobbles, and it was so emotional.

"I had a lovely time. On Thursday night, Antony Cotton arranged a lovely dinner out. He'd arranged a private dinner and there was 12 of us. We had a lovely time, and then we finished up filming on Friday."

Panellist Denise Welch - who played Natalie Barnes on the soap from 1997 to 2000 - asked the 2022 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' campmate what it was like waking up on Saturday morning knowing that her time on 'Coronation Street' was in the past.

Sue answered to state that she awoke ready for a fresh challenge in her life.

She said: "It felt right. On Friday, I felt very wobbly and I had to get the train down here [London], and I was feeling very, very wobbly and strange about it. I literally woke up Saturday morning, and I thought, 'Yeah, it's time. That's it. I'm going forward.'"

Sue told her fellow panellists - who also included Jane Moore and Brenda Edwards - that her exit scenes as Eileen will be seen on screen on in "late May or June."

She said: "I think it's going to be late May, June."

Sue decided to leave 'Coronation Street' to "embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly" now she has entered her 60s.

Her final storyline has seen Eileen's sister Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh) return to Weatherfield to deliver the heart-breaking news that she is dying from cancer.

Sue's time maybe up in Weatherfield - the fictional town in Salford, Manchester, where the soap is based - but she will re-join her co-stars Patti Clare, Jimmi Harkishin and Jane Danson for the upcoming 'An Audience With Coronation Street' theatre tour.