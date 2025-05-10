Sue Cleaver orchestrated Ryan Thomas’ return to ‘Coronation Street’.

Sue Cleaver orchestrated Ryan Thomas' Coronation Street return

Ryan will return to the ITV soap as Jason Grimshaw for an “emotional” reunion with his mother Eileen Grimshaw (played by Sue), ahead of Sue’s departure from the show.

Speaking on the soap podcast ‘Off Script’, Sue said: "I rang Ryan Thomas and I said, 'Ryan, I've not told work yet but I'm gonna leave. Would you come back? I'd really like you to take me out'. He said, 'I wasn't planning to but I can't refuse that can I'.

“It just felt really right that he was there. It was lovely having him there. He's not changed at all."

And, Sue revealed she is proud of how the writers and producers handled her character’s departure.

She said: "I'd been thinking about it for quite a long time... I believe you have to step outside of your comfort zone... you are never too old for new challenges. I just thought I want to reinvent myself and go out and make my mark on the world in a different way.

“I can't give anything away but it's absolutely fabulous. They really did me proud.

“When I read it and saw it, I was really emotional. It's the perfect ending. It is everything that I wanted. They asked me what I would like and I decided a year ago that I was gonna go.”

Speaking previously about his return, Ryan told ‘This Morning’: "For the first time in almost 10 years, I stepped back on those cobbles and I was in the Rovers all day.

"It was a real moment. As they opened the gates, the security man said to me: 'Welcome home,' and I nearly started crying. I was 16 when I started there, and I wouldn't be where I am now if it wasn't for that show. It's home, it was so lovely."