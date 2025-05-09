Tasha Ghouri is "thankful" for 'Love Island' because it brought her parents back on speaking terms for the first time in 15 years.

Tasha Ghouri is grateful to Love Island

The 26-year-old model was just eight years old when her parents split and in the years after, they only communicated via her, so when she was away in Mallorca for the show, they had no choice but to "be there for each other" and she's delighted by the shift in their relationship.

Speaking to Kate Thornton on her 'White Wine Question Time' podcast, she said: "It was a very bad divorce that meant that they wouldn't speak to each other. Mum said this, Dad said that, I'd be texting in between them, being the middle person.

"It wasn't until I went on 'Love Island'. So that's when I was 23. They got divorced when I was eight. So that's how long it's taken for them to be in a room together on mutual grounds.

"That's why I'm actually so thankful for 'Love Island', because it actually brought them together. They had to be there for each other regardless because they couldn't contact me. They only had each other.

"I remember coming out the villa and Dad was like, 'Oh, you know, me and your mum are kind of more on mutual ground' And I went, 'What? What have I missed? I missed like a whole episode here. What's happened?;

"But it made me so happy because now they can just be civil with each other and be happy for each other now."

Tasha admitted 'Love Island' - on which she came fourth with now-ex Andrew Le Page - was a lot more difficult than she expected it to be.

She said: "I remember walking in there thinking it's going to be easy. Like it's going to be a fun dating show, that's all it is.

"One week in, I was like, wow, this is hard. I had no idea. Like all these challenges and stuff. That's probably where I felt my most uncomfortable, doing all the sexy dancing or even just saying who you fancy the most, little things like that. You never do that in the real world.

"But eventually it becomes your reality, especially when you're in there from start to end. It became like my home because you're so used to it.

"You're seeing the same people every day. People come and go, but you still have the same kind of like originals that most of them are still there."

Listen to the full 'White Wine Question Time' podcast at https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/white-wine-question-time/id1447646731.