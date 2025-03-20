Tasha Ghouri is trying to "embrace" single life following her split from Andrew Le Page.

The 26-year-old reality star struck up a relationship with Andrew, 29, with they met on the set of ITV2 dating show 'Love Island' in 2022 but the couple confirmed in January that they had called it quits after just under three years together and now she is just looking to the future.

She told The Mirror: "It's a new chapter. It’s a new beginning and it’s all about embracing that and that’s what life is about."

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant - who was born deaf and relies ona cochlear implant to hear - is now focusing on the release of her book 'SuperPower' and hopes to instil "confidence" in others with the tome.

She said: "It’s a long process, but it's really about having people out there, in other people to help them find their self confidence with their disability. So the book is really about, showing my experiences, to help others out there, and that's what I really want to do. So it's a really real - it cuts to the chase and no beating around the bush.."

Tasha recently confirmed that she was the one who ended her relationship after a fan asked her directly on TikTok.

She replied: "No, I ended the relationship. there was many things behind closed doors.."

However, when another fan lauded the former couple for being civil towards each other publicly, she admitted that she will still "always care" for her ex-boyfriend.

She said: "Always will still care for him!! Exactly you said we're on good terms and don't hate each other."

Andrew previously claimed that the breakup had caused him to cry more than he ever had done before.

He said: “So guys, it's been a pretty crap start to the year and one I didn't expect. However, life goes on and I'm doing everything in my power to stay positive.”

“All the support has meant the world. [I have] cried more times this year than I have my whole life."