'Coronation Street' icon William Roache OBE wants to keep on acting in the soap until he is 100 years old.

William Roache receiving his Lifetime Achievement Award from his Corrie co-star Claire Sweeney / Credit: Champions Speakers Agency

The 92-year-old actor has played Ken Barlow in 'Corrie' since the show's very first episode aired in December 1960 and he has no intention of retiring and has vowed to stay on the cobbles until he is a centurion.

Roache made the bold statement as he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at The Entertainment Agents’ Awards (TEAA) held on Tuesday evening (25.03.25) at the Athena Leicester.

The award recognises an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the UK entertainment industry and Roache was selected for being the world’s longest serving soap actor.

He received the gong from his 'Coronation Street' co-star Claire Sweeney, who plays Cassie Palmer - the long-time estranged mother of Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) - who was caught drugging Ken with antihistamines and stealing from him when she was working as his carer.

Upon accepting the accolade from former 'Brookside' actress Sweeney and his long-time friend, '(Is This the Way to) Amarillo' singer Tony Christie, Roache told the Champions Speakers Agency: “It's a huge honour to receive this award, and I am very grateful for it. I’ve enjoyed a wonderful career and to have spent so many years working on such a special programme like 'Coronation Street' has been magical.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some absolutely incredible actors over that period and made a lifetime of memories. I’m looking forward to being in the programme for many more years to come - hopefully until I am 100!

"To receive the award from Claire was extra special. It’s been great to star alongside her in such a dramatic storyline.”

Paying tribute to her co-star Bill, Claire - who was photographed with the soap legend by Champions Speakers Agency - said: “I feel very honoured to have worked with Bill. Not only is he a legend, he is part of the very fabric of British television. Watching him and working with him - he never drops a line, he’s so smart and aware, and just seems to be ahead of everyone. He’s brilliant, he’s a kind and generous man, and I feel honoured to have this storyline with him.”

The TEAA Business Awards 2025 are the first ever event and they are designed to celebrate the very best in the entertainment industry.

Commenting on the ceremony, the TEAA’s new president, Erica Compton, said: “The association is very proud to have celebrated the best in our industry at our inaugural awards this week. It was an amazing event and we thank the Athena, in Leicester for their hard work, and look forward very much to another amazing spectacle at next year’s awards.”

The association was founded in 1927 and it is still the largest of its type in the world.