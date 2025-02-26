'Ten Pound Poms' is set to return on March 9.

Michelle Keegan is set to reprise the role of Kate Thorne

The BBC has confirmed that the historical drama series - which centres on a group of Brits who migrated to Australia after the Second World War - will return for a second season next month.

The new season will see Kate Thorne, played by Michelle Keegan, try to forge a future for herself Down Under, after she initially headed to Australia in search of her son.

The second season will also feature the introduction of a new character - an unscrupulous landlord named Benny Bates, played by Marcus Graham.

Danny Brocklehurst, the creator of 'Ten Pound Poms', has returned to write the upcoming season, and he previously admitted to being delighted that the show is making a comeback.

He said in a statement: "The positive viewer response to 'Ten Pound Poms' was a true delight.

"We tapped into a little-known part of our recent history and told stories that reflected the realities of the real Poms that made the trip. I couldn't be more thrilled to be teaming again with the BBC, Stan, and Eleven to continue our characters' adventure down under."

Lindsay Salt, the director of BBC Drama, has also promised that the new season will feature some "fantastic new characters and stories".

Lindsay said: "We’re delighted to take BBC viewers back to Australia for more sunshine with 'Ten Pound Poms' series two.

"With Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay, and Warren Brown returning to lead the cast, and some fantastic new characters and stories from the brilliant Danny Brocklehurst, there’s so much more for our Poms to discover Down Under…"