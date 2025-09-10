Thomas Skinner will remain on Strictly Come Dancing after he stormed out of a press conference for the show.

Thomas Skinner will take part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing

The Apprentice 2019 candidate snatched a female journalist's phone after he refused to answer the reporter's question about why he had signed up for the hit BBC Latin and ballroom dance show this year at the media day in Elstree Studios, Borehamwood, on Tuesday (09.09.25).

Thomas allegedly felt annoyed about his joint interview with fellow Strictly Come Dancing contestant, retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 53, being recorded.

However, it has been claimed that the programme's bosses - who spoke to Thomas, 34, after the incident - have said he is fine to do the show.

A source told The Sun: "Tom clearly felt stressed and wasn’t coping with the press conference.

"He acted in a very strange manner and grabbed a phone, which isn’t like him.

"After much discussion about whether he would be able to cope with the pressure of the series, it was decided that Tom was fine to stay on.

"It’s a very embarrassing incident for him, and he’s made it clear he just wants to crack on.

"The BBC are backing him."

The Sun also reports that BBC staff at the press conference - where the contestants spoke about doing Strictly Come Dancing - said Thomas had to take a family call.

The insider added to the publication that Thomas - whose signing has been criticised by liberal viewers of the show due to being friends with 41-year-old US Republican Vice-President JD Vance - "returned to rehearsals" following the incident, and he is "totally committed" to the programme.

It was also said that he will film the pre-recorded Strictly Come Dancing launch show on Wednesday (10.09.25), in which the reality TV star and the 14 other celebrities will find out their professional dance partners.

However, it has been reported that Thomas is "regretful" about his behaviour during the press conference.

A source told MailOnline: "He is definitely regretful over the way he behaved on Tuesday.

"Thomas may have done other big shows on TV before, but he still feels new to this and especially the environment of a press day, where multiple journalists are asking questions.

"While he has done Celebrity MasterChef and The Apprentice in the past, those shows are prerecorded, and he wouldn’t have faced the same scrutiny he is with Strictly, he definitely felt out of his depth.

"He had been enjoying the Strictly dance rehearsal before the press day begun, and now, he hopes to focus on the dancing alone and can't wait for the first live show."

Joining Thomas and Jimmy to battle it out to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy are 37-year-old former sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - also known as Nitro from Gladiators - Love Island star Dani Dyer, 29, and Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, 62.

Also, YouTuber-and-podcaster George Clarke, 25, EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, 46, trailblazing model Ellie Goldstein, 23 - the first model with Down Syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue magazine - and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star La Voix, 45, will grace the ballroom floor.

In addition, retired England rugby player Chris Robshaw, 39, former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, 37, and Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis, 66, were also confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

And completing this year's line-up are Lorraine and Good Morning Britain's Los Angeles Correspondent Ross King, 63, former England women's football player Karen Carney, 38, and Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope, 30 - who replaced Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn, 49, after he withdrew from the series for medical reasons.