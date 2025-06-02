Tiffany Watson has given birth to a baby boy.

The 31-year-old TV star has taken to social media to announce the arrival of her second son with husband Cameron McGeehan.

Alongside some photos of her newborn son, Tiffany - who also has Jude, 23 months, with Cameron - wrote on Instagram: "Heath Hugo Mcgeehan born 01.06.25 at 3.08PM weighing 8 pounds 1.

"We love you so much. (sic)"

Tiffany has already been inundated with congratulatory messages from some of her showbiz pals.

Lucy Watson, Tiffany's sister, was among the first people to congratulate her sibling on the arrival of her baby boy.

Lucy, 34, wrote on Instagram: "Can’t wait to meet my new nephew."

Elsewhere, Louise Thompson, Tiffany's former 'Made in Chelsea' co-star, simply said: "Congratulations darling."

Ferne McCann - who is best-known for her appearances on 'The Only Way Is Essex' - also offered her congratulations to Tiffany, observing that her baby boy has a "gorgeous name".

The TV star - who has Sunday, seven, and Finty, 22 months - wrote: "Oh darling how lovely congrats. Gorgeous name (sic)"

Meanwhile, Tiffany recently took to social media to reveal that the last few weeks of her pregnancy had been "so hard".

The reality star was largely untroubled for the majority of her pregnancy, but she was recently put on a drip after doctors discovered that she was suffering from dehydration.

Tiffany - was being tested for gestational diabetes in hospital, before doctors discovered the problem - told her followers: "Went in this morning to get tested again for gestational diabetes because the baby is measuring so big and ended up on a drip due to being so dehydrated and baby heart rate high.

"I just can't shake this flu I've got. It's been about ten days now."

Despite this, Tiffany was hopeful that she would overcome the problem quite quickly.

The reality TV star - who previously dated Sam Thompson - said: "My whole pregnancy has been so smooth and now right at the end it's proving so hard.

"Hope I'll be better soon."