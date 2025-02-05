Tom Allen thinks he would "start crying" if he was a candidate on 'The Apprentice'.

Tom Allen thinks he would flop on The Apprentice

The 41-year-old comedian is once again hosting the companion show 'The Apprentice: You're Fired!' but doesn't think he would be able to cut it in Lord Sugar's process to find a business partner.

Asked how he would get on as a candidate, Tom told Heat magazine: "I always assume I'd be brilliant and Lord Sugar would think of me as his favourite from the get-go.

"In reality, I'd probably panic, get things wrong and start crying. But I'd definitely give it a whirl."

'The Apprentice' has been popular since it launched back in 2005 and Tom thinks the "aspirational" nature of the BBC reality show is the cornerstone of its success.

The comic said: "It's aspirational because it's about people working hard, trying to achieve something and doing their best, beyond what they might claim.

"There's something very heartening about that and I think that's what makes it endure."

When it comes to his own small screen viewing, Tom revealed that he watches programmes that "a 75-year-old retired woman" would enjoy.

He said: "I often surprise myself with what I enjoy.

"I live the life of a 75-year-old retired woman, and I like to watch old shows like 'Miss Marple', the Joan Hickson years.

"Recently, I really enjoyed 'Smoggie Queens'. I also enjoy game shows like 'Richard Osman's House of Games' and 'The Chase'. Oh, and 'Four In A Bed'.

Tom is a regular fixture on TV through shows like 'Cooking with the Stars' and is determined to make the most of his opportunities after spending many years trying to make it big in the world of comedy.

He explained: "I do like to keep busy, because if I'm sitting around too much, I find I think too much and then, that thinking stops me from doing anything.

"I feel very lucky that I get to do the things I do – it's a wonderful privilege.

"I spent 13 years as a stand-up, trying to knock on the door, and to be honest, most of the time I couldn't even find the door. So, now I've been able to do more things, I've been very grateful. I appreciate it."